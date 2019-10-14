Hollywood residents should expect outages due to downed powerlines

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Hollywood neighborhood should expect power outages after a truck crashed and knocked down powerlines.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the scene of the crash near Harrison Street and A1A at around 10 a.m., Monday.

Expect some power outages near Harrison st and A1A due to a trash truck knocking over a power line. FPL on scene now. pic.twitter.com/so06mdPePo — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) October 14, 2019

Officials said a garbage truck crashed into the powerlines, causing them to topple over.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where one of the poles could be seen near the side of the roadway.

Pictures posted to the Hollywood Police Department’s Twitter showed the other downed pole stopped against an apartment building.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light crews are currently on scene working on repairs.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.