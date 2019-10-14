Hollywood residents should expect outages due to downed powerline

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents in a Hollywood neighborhood should expect power outages after a truck crashed into a powerline.

Hollywood Police officers responded to the scene of the crash near Harrison Street and A1A at around 10 a.m., Monday.

Expect some power outages near Harrison st and A1A due to a trash truck knocking over a power line. FPL on scene now. pic.twitter.com/so06mdPePo — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) October 14, 2019

Officials said a dump truck crashed into a powerline, causing it to fall over.

No injuries were reported.

Florida Power and Light crews are currently on scene working on repairs.

