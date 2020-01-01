Hollywood resident celebrates 100th birthday on New Year’s Day

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - While most people have rung in the new decade, a South Florida resident has rung in a new century.

If you ask someone on their 100th birthday for the story of their life, you better have some time on your hands, but John Newburger’s story was worth a listen.

The Hollywood resident celebrated his 100th birthday on Wednesday. He was born on Jan. 1, 1920.

“I was born 100 years ago — that’s obvious isn’t it — in Munich, Germany,” Newburger said.

In 1938, as Hitler took over his country, Newburger fled the only home he’d ever known.

“When it got really bad, my father saw to it that I was the first one in the family to get out,” Newburger said, “so I got a visa, and I came to the United States with $10.”

“He didn’t even know, when Germany was becoming what it was at the time, that he’d live to be in his late 20s or early 30s,” said Craig Newburger, the 100-year-old’s son,

However, he did.

Newburger has spent his life traveling the world and building a family, and it’s an incredible life to celebrate.

He was surrounded by his family when he turned 100.

He credits his health, in part, to staying mobile. Until a few months ago, he drove his own car.

“The premiums for drivers when they reach their late 90s — like 99 or 100 — go so high,” Craig said. “Now, my father, who’s totally ambulatory and smarter than me, takes Ubers.”

When asked what the secret was to being a healthy 100-year-old, Newburger said, “You just have to be blessed. I don’t think you choose. Take what comes. Do the best you can with it. Live a simple life. This is the biggest party I ever had in my life.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.