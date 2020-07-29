Hollywood Police take over investigation of missing woman believed to be mother of boy found in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - As investigators review surveillance video linked to the disappearance of a missing woman, the case is now being handed over to the Hollywood Police Department.

Detectives have not released the video to the public, but on Wednesday, they said missing 21-year-old Leila Cavett was last seen in the City of Hollywood’s jurisdiction.

Cavett is believed to be the mother of a 2-year-old boy found wandering alone in Miramar on Sunday.

Investigators said Cavett was last seen driving a white, mid to late ’90s Chevy 3500 with a maroon or red tailgate and a “Baby on Board” sign on the passenger window.

As the search continues, her sisters traveled to South Florida from Alabama and are pleading for the public’s help in locating her.

Gina Lewis, along with Karina and Teyana Cavett, said the 2-year-old boy is their nephew, Kamdyn.

Gina also had a message for her sister.

“We love you so much. It doesn’t matter what happened. We will take you back with open arms,” she said. “We just want to know that you’re OK. Please just reach out to anyone.”

The women, who drove over 12 hours from Jasper, Alabama, said they last heard from Cavett over the weekend via Facebook.

“She sent our grandmother a thumbs up on Facebook. It’s the last contact that we’ve known,” said Lewis.

The sisters said they learned Monday through social media that Kamdyn had been found in Miramar.

They are trying to figure out not only how the two got separated, but also why the two were in South Florida in the first place.

Leila lives in Georgia and does not have any family or friends in Florida, according to her sisters.

The search has extended to Alabama and the Walker County Sheriff’s Office is providing assistance in the search.

“We’re willing to help Miramar, Florida in any way possible,” said Walker County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson TJ Armstrong. “Our prayers and thoughts are with this family as they try to just figure out what’s going on and bring everybody back together.”

Kamdyn will remain in child protective custody while Miramar Police search for the missing woman.

Detectives said they have received tips on this case, but they need more.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Hollywood Police.

