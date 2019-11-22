Hollywood Police search for man, woman behind alleged armed robbery

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police are searching for two robbers accused of stealing credit cards and using them at a local Walmart.

Police said the man and woman were allegedly behind an armed robbery on Oct. 19.

The two are accused of mugging a couple at the Hollywood Broadwalk near South Ocean Drive and Oregon Street.

Surveillance video showed the two suspects using the victims’ stolen credit cards at a local Walmart.

