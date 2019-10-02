Hollywood Police officers walk with children, parents as part of National Walk to School Day

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some Hollywood Police officers helped parents and their children walk to school during National Walk to School Day.

The officers could be seen making sure the children arrived at school safely, Wednesday morning.

Police hope the walk is a way to encourage children to be excited to learn.

“We talk to them and say, ‘Hey, how you doing today? You ready to learn? It’s gonna be a great day,’ and, you know, try to put a smile on their face, and like I said, make them more motivated to learn by the time they get to the teachers,” Hollywood Police Officer Anthony Gomez said.

Resource officers, command staff and Chris O’Brien, the Hollywood Police Chief, all participated in the Wednesday walk.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.