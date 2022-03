HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department is gearing up for a big launch.

The department plans to use $1.7 million in federal funding to buy 250 body cameras.

It’s part of a new program the department hopes will provide better transparency between police officers and the public.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.