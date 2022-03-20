HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Police Department hosted their annual Memorial Motorcycle Ride in collaboration with the 9463 Foundation.

The event honors Florida Law Enforcement officers who died in the line of duty.

The Hollywood Police Department Motor Unit escorted the motorcycle ride to I-95 around 11 a.m., Sunday. The ride continued up the east coast of Florida, with stops at other law enforcement agencies.

The annual event began after the line of duty death of Broward Sheriff’s Office Deputy Sergeant Chris Reyka.

