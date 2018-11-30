Hollywood Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting teen

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a man accused of sexually assaulting a teen while she was walking home in Hollywood.

Officers arrested 23-year-old Matthew James Walker, Thursday afternoon.

Walker is accused of grabbing a 16-year-old girl as she was walking home and sexually assaulting her.

Police said the girl was able to get away after she kicked him in the groin. However, police said that as he was fleeing, he said “I will return.”

Walker has been charged with sexual battery, aggravated stalking, burglary and other charges.

