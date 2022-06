HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect connected to a sexual assault.

Officials said the incident happened in the 300 block of Southpark Road on June 10.

The victim was reportedly on her way to work when the boy attacked her.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.