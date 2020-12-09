Hollywood PD hosts annual shop with a cop event for 26 kids

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Over two dozen kids were given the opportunity to shop for holiday toys thanks to the Hollywood Police Department.

The department hosted its annual shop with a cop event where 26 kids were able to pick out some of their favorite toys at Walmart.

Parents were grateful the officers could bring smiles to their kids’ faces.

“I’m excited,” said one parent. “This is like my first time but I’m glad it’s happening for my baby and I’m just excited to see what’s on her mind.”

“It’s actually very rewarding,” said officer Rios with the Hollywood Police Department. “This is the time of giving, giving to others, and I love sharing with the community and the people.”

The cost of the toys was covered by the department.

