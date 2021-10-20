HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The lives of two Hollywood police officers were honored during an emotional city commission meeting that took place Wednesday.

The community remembered the lives of Yandy Chirino, who was killed in the line of duty Sunday night, and John Graham, who took his own life hours later.

“By far, one of the darkest days in our police department,” said a police officer.

“This didn’t hit close to home. It hit home,” said Hollywood Commissioner Adam Gruber.

​”They came to work,” said Hollywood Police Chief Chris O’Brien. “They gave 110% every single day and served our community with dignity and pride.”

“I just want to extend my condolences to their families, their friends, and to our city family as a whole,” said Hollywood Commissioner Caryl Shuham.

Chirino’s family and friends gathered Tuesday to honor the 28-year-old officer outside police headquarters.

His squad car was parked out front where a vigil was held.

His father said his son died doing what he loved.

“In our anger and sadness we ask why,” said a man at the vigil.

Police said that the man who shot and killed Chirino was 18-year-old Jason Banegas.

According to the arrest report, Banegas was seen on a red bike stealing money and other items from cars in the Emerald Hills neighborhood.

After getting calls about suspicious activity in the area, Chirino eventually found Banegas. The physical fight started after Banegas resisted arrest.

Banegas told detectives that he reached for his gun.

According to the arrest affidavit, “His intention was to kill himself, but the officer kept moving during the struggle. When he thought the officer was clear of the muzzle, he pulled the trigger.”

Banegas had been out of jail for 30 days on previous charges.

Chirino’s loved ones said they will remember him for the full life he lived.

