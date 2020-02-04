Hollywood man drugged and robbed of $36,000 Rolex watch

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Police need help identifying a woman accused of drugging a man and stealing his Rolex watch worth nearly $40,000.

The theft occurred outside a Hollywood home at the 2200 block of Grant Street, at around 7 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.

The 28-year-old victim, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he met the subject at a party at the LIV nightclub in Miami Beach, where they barhopped the night away before ending up at his friend’s house.

“We were going in the Lyft, and she said she had, like, a girlfriend coming,” he said. “None of her friends ever showed up.”

According to police, the woman was looking for more than just a good time. She had her eye on the gold Rolex the victim wore that night, which costed approximately $36,000.

“As much as we want to believe that everyone out there is good, there are some people that aren’t good,” Hollywood Police officer Christian Lata said.

“Just be careful because this could’ve turned out, like, a lot worse, like people could’ve been hurt,” said the victim.

The victim said he may have been drugged because he woke to find his Tesla keys missing.

He called police, who started the investigation.

Surveillance footage outside the victim’s friend’s house showed the woman leaving the house and unlocking his car as she walked by.

Moments later, an unidentified man appeared to open the unlocked Tesla and steals the Rolex from the vehicle’s center console.

Police believe the two of them were working together.

“It’s always important to be aware of our surroundings and be aware of our belongings,” Lata said.

Now the victim is short an expensive piece of jewelry, which has some sentimental value.

“It’s like the first real gift my mom gave me,” the victim said. “It means a lot to me.”

Police describe the subject as standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and has dark brown or black hair. The subject stated that her name was Carolina.

If you have any information regarding this theft and recognize the subject, call Hollywood Police or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

