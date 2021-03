Another South Florida local has been arrested in connection to the storming of the Capitol.

Richard Harris from Hollywood was arrested on March 18 and is currently held at the Broward County Jail.

He is the latest person arrested for his alleged part in the insurrection on Capitol Hill on Jan. 6.

A grand jury in Washington indicted Harris on five counts of assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers.

He joins four other South Floridians who have been charged so far.