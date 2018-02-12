HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man was arrested after, police said, officers found a slew of narcotics inside his home.

According to Hollywood Police, detectives found cocaine, heroin, meth and fentanyl, among other drugs, inside 47-year-old Aquile Ballate’s home, Friday.

Investigators said the homeowner was selling the drugs. He is also on probation for grand theft auto.

Police took Ballate into custody. He faces several charges, including drug possession and trafficking.

Officials said this is the second suspect in two weeks arrested and charged for trafficking fentanyl in Hollywood.

Police arrested a woman, Feb. 1, after they found 21 bags of fentanyl in her possession.

