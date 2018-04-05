HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was taken into custody after, authorities said, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives found child pornography inside his home.

Austin Murray was arrested after officials searched his home along the 300 block of Northwest 72nd Avenue in Hollywood, Thursday morning.

Detectives found several pornographic images involving children on his computer.

Murray was charged with five counts of possessing child pornography. He remains behind bars.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.