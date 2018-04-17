Hollywood man accused of killing friend, stuffing body in duffel bag

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Hollywood man after, they said, he called them and told them he beat his friend to death.

Police responded to a small hotel along Oregon Street, Monday night.

“The information we received at this time is, yes, there was a weapon involved, I believe possibly some sort of a baseball bat,” said Hollywood Police Officer Christian Lata.

Investigators said 31-year-old Jesse Mitchell killed his friend, then called his mother, who came to pick him up. When he told her what had happened, she called 911 and had him confess to police.

According to the police report, during that phone call, Mitchell could be heard saying, “I hurt my friend and he is dead.”

Inside an apartment, the report states, “Officers discovered a dead body placed inside of a large black duffel bag that was stuffed under the bed.”

Neighbors said they often heard shouts coming from the unit, but never expected this.

“Murders don’t happen often at the south end of the beach,” said area resident Patricia Bishop. “It does not happen in this area.”

Mitchell was apprehended shortly after. “He told officers and dispatchers over the phone where he was,” said Lata. “Officers were able to take him into custody with no incident.”

Mitchell has been charged with first-degree murder. He remains at the Broward County Jail.

Police have not released the victim’s identity.

