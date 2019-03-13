Hollywood jewelry store owner fights off attempted robber

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for a subject who attempted to rob a Hollywood jewelry store.

The attempted robbery happened at DSH Oakwood Jewelers along the 2000 block of Stirling Road in Hollywood around 2:30 p.m., on March 2.

Surveillance video released by Hollywood Police captured the subject walking into the family-owned store.

Owner Daniel Setton said the man complained about a broken gold chain that he had previously purchased and demanded a new one.

Before Setton could discuss fixing the subject’s jewelry, the man was behind the counter trying to grab a new gold chain.

The video showed a struggle between Setton and the subject.

“This is all the gold chains [we have]. He just wanted to come help himself just to take whatever he wants,” Setton said.

However, the 74-year-old, who was in the Israeli Army and is a Krav Maga instructor, could be seen punching and shoving the subject before he could grab the chain.

Then, Setton’s wife intervened.

“She tried to help me. She was so funny. She was taking the yardstick and tried to help me. She was hitting me more than she was hitting him,” Setton said.

The crook then stopped fighting, grabbed his broken chain and left the store.

Setton followed the subject to his Honda in the parking lot, where they continued to exchange words.

Eventually, the subject drove off.

“So, I had to protect. What am I gonna do? I didn’t have another choice,” Setton said.

If you have any information on the subject’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

