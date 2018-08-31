Hollywood Hills High student investigated for reportedly making threat on social media

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are investigating after a high school student was accused of making threats on social media.

Broward School Board officials said they were alerted to the situation after another student reported seeing the threats on Snapchat.

The threats reportedly targeted a football game taking place Friday night.

School officials released a statement in response to the incident that read in part:

“School leadership responded immediately Thursday after a student notified a staff member about the social media post. Law enforcement investigated and took appropriate actions to resolve the situation … School leadership continues to work with law enforcement regarding this incident. We commend the student who came forward with the information about the social media post.”

The school board went on to say any student who engages in conduct against the code of student behavior will be held accountable.

