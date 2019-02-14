Hollywood Hills High School pays homage to Parkland victims

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Hollywood Hills High School is paying homage to the victims of the Parkland shooting on the one-year anniversary.

The district organized a day of love and service throughout their schools on Thursday.

Hollywood Hills set up a “Love Hub” event where students would be excused from class to get involved in the community and express their own pain and hurting.

Students registered for the event online, and will make their way to the courtyard of the school throughout the day to take part in different activities.

School counselor Sara Pierce assisting with the event said, “We really wanted to make it day of positivity for the students. It was important to us that they felt safe and comfortable coming to school. We also wanted to give them an outlet because a lot of them are experiencing trauma and pain.”

The high school’s community relates to Parkland’s pain, as they lost one of their own students last year, the day before the Marjory Stoneman Douglas tragedy.

“A lot of our kids were feeling anxiety and were concerned about coming to school, so we really talked about how could we connect them, help them know how they could get involved in their community, in the school, build our school culture, make them feel safe and give them an opportunity to express themselves through creative needs,” said Pierce.

Students are encouraged to paint, write poetry or make a valentine to express their feelings, their thoughts and well wishes for the Parkland community.

