Hollywood Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosts ceremony for new guitar-shaped hotel

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino hosted a ceremony to commemorate the next phase of their new guitar-shaped hotel.

The Monday morning ceremony took place in Hollywood, where the hotel is being constructed. The body of the guitar-shaped hotel has been completed, and the only thing left is to finish constructing the handle of the guitar.

“So, how a momentous occasion is this as a milestone to celebrate this amazing, crazy building?” said Hard Rock Cafe co-founder Isaac Tigrett.

The 450-foot hotel resembles a guitar that even has guitar faces, necks and strings that light up.

The hotel will have several restaurants and lounges, as well as a 41,000-foot spa. This construction is a part of a $1.5 billion expansion project.

The new hotel is expected to debut in 2019.

