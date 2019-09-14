Hollywood Fire Rescue holds donation drive for Dorian victims in Bahamas

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Volunteers in Hollywood came together to continue Bahamas relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Hollywood Fire Rescue organized a donation drive on Saturday aiming to help victims in the island country who are still reeling from the effects of the massive storm.

Organizer Anthony Vera with Hollywood Fire Rescue said they’ve already sent out two 40-foot containers.

“We’re loading the third 40-foot container. We shipped out two of them,” he said. “We thought we’d put it together for the people of the Bahamas. The Bahamas was destroyed, and they need this stuff. What keeps us going is that it’s not us on the receiving end, so we’re thankful for that, and that’s what keeps us motivated.”

The donation drive is scheduled to continue until Thursday. Donations can be dropped off at the department’s training facility on the 3400 block of North 56th Avenue.

