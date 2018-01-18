Hollywood Fire Department raises $15,000 for family who lost home in fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The Hollywood Fire Department presented a family with a generous gift, Thursday, less than two weeks after the family lost everything they had in an apartment fire.

The Valez family’s Hollywood apartment caught fire, Jan. 6.

Seven-year-old Christopher alerted his parents about the fire.

“It was like fireworks and then when we leave like two seconds, it was like being in the fire,” said Christopher.

The family made it out of the fire safely, but they lost everything.

The firefighters who responded to the fire couldn’t just walk away after putting out the flames.

“I remember the apartment being small and a total loss — everything in it was completely ruined, burnt,” said firefighter Peter Falk.

The Hollywood Fire Department raised $15,000 to help the Valez family get their lives back on track.

“A lot of guys have young kids, I have young kids, so, you know, it touches you,” said Falk, “and it’s nice to be able to help somebody put their life back together.”

Firefighters presented the Valez family with the money, Thursday night.

“Thank God for the fire department — they helped a lot, a lot,” said German Valez.

“We start again, but we are happy now because we are together and my kids are OK,” said Lourdes Valez.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.