Hollywood father of Peeping Tom victim arrested for allegedly beating innocent man

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The father of the victim of a Peeping Tom in Hollywood was arrested for attacking a man he thought was the subject who had fondled himself outside the teen’s bedroom.

Two days after Hollywood Police released the disturbing surveillance video, an arrest was made. But police said it’s not the kind of arrest they were looking for.

Hollywood Police said this was the victim of mistaken identity, Friday.

On Sept. 19, surveillance cameras captured a man peering into an 18-year-old’s bedroom before he removed his shorts and masturbated. The victim’s father, Kepins St. Vil, believed he caught the subject and attacked him. He later realized he made a mistake, costing him his freedom.

St. Vil faced a judge in court on Friday for the attack.

“You have aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill,” said Judge Kim Mollica. “Need to talk about bond. Count two is fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.”

The victim, identified only as Brianna, spoke with 7News about the Peeping Tom on Wednesday.

“I looked and I seen somebody running. he was about like right here,” Brianna said.

The video showed that although the subject ran away, he wasn’t done. He returned to the spot within minutes and could be seen smoking a cigarette.

St. Vil also told 7News what happened next in the video prior to his arrest.

“He came back five minutes later to watch my other daughter get up for school now,” St. Vil said. “He sat right here, smoked a cigarette for five minutes, then left.”

As police continue to search for the Peeping Tom, St. Vil’s wife pleaded with the court to release him to protect their family.

“He wasn’t there last night, and I was up all night just looking through the window,” she said. “I have two other kids that are at home. I’m terrified to leave my house. This is not normal behavior for my husband.”

St. Vil posted a $6,000 bond to be released from jail.

If you have any information on the man seen on surveillance, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

