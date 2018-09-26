Hollywood family says Peeping Tom peeked into girls’ bedrooms, fondled self

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family said a man who crept around their home and peeked into two girls’ bedrooms has taken away their sense of security.

Surveillance video released by Hollywood Police shows the Peeping Tom lurking around the property on the 6000 block of Funston Street on Sept. 19.

Police said the man removed his shorts and began to masturbate while looking into an 18-year-old girl’s bedroom.

The incident has left the teen, who identified herself as Brianna, and her loved ones feeling paranoid.

“It’s not safe because now we’re exposed to whoever,” she said. “We don’t know if we’re being watched, if we’re not being watched. It makes it uncomfortable.”

Brianna said she was getting ready to leave for work, at around 5 a.m., when she noticed the subject peering in through her window while he fondled himself.

“I looked, and I see somebody running,” said the teen, who asked not to show her face on camera.

But despite taking off, the perpetrator wasn’t quite done.

“He came back five minutes later to watch my other daughter get up for school,” said the homeowner, who identified himself as Mike. “He sat right here, smoked a cigarette, five minutes, and then left.”

In addition to his security cameras, Mike has also rigged up lights facing the lot next door. It is littered with empty cars.

The homeowner said the lot is part of the problem.

“Junkies, bums, drug addicts, all of them come through here, sleep in here,” he said.

But detectives said this Peeping Tom might get around, They are looking into the possibility that this could be the same man who targeted a Miami Gardens home earlier this month.

“My question is, who is this person? And it’s terrifying,” said one of the women who live in the Miami Gardens residence.

Now, Mike and his family are going through the same ordeal. Their home is located right across the street from a day care center.

“You never know. It happens,” said Bundi Blair, the victims’ grandfather. “We just have to be watchful.”

“This is my privacy. This is where I’m supposed to be safe,” said Brianna. “You’re taking my innocence away from me and my siblings.”

Hollywood Police describe the suspect as having a thin build, possibly 25 to 30 years old, dark hair with a distinctive hairline and full facial beard. Investigators said he was last seen wearing a light colored T-shirt, light colored shorts, dark shoes and a baseball cap.

If you have any information on this incident, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

