Hollywood driver crashes into own home

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood woman trying to get home ended up hitting her own home.

Hollywood Fire Rescue crews were called to the house near North 70th Avenue and Duval Street, Friday morning.

The car crashed through a bedroom wall, which forced inspectors to check the home’s structural integrity.

Luckily, the driver was not hurt, and no one was inside of the home at the time of the crash.

