Hollywood cop drops by birthday party, fulfills 6-year-old’s wish

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Police officer stopped by a birthday party, but it wasn’t to tell revelers to keep the noise down.

Jacob, who turned 6 years old this weekend, wished to have a police officer visit him on his special day. The last thing he expected on his superhero-themed bash was to have an actual real-life hero show up.

HPD OFFICER SURPRISES BDAY BOY 🎉👮‍♂️ Jacob’s birthday wish was to have a police officer stop by his superhero-themed party. That’s just what Officer Guzman did!

🎉 👮‍♂️

He stopped by to wish this 6-year-old #birthday wishes from everyone at #HPDFL.#hollywoodfl #happybirthday pic.twitter.com/OxUceiZVSE — HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) June 23, 2019

Enter Officer Guzman, who made that dream a reality.

Photos tweeted out by officials show Guzman letting Jacob wear his police gear and even sit in his police cruiser, as he delivered warm birthday wishes from everyone at the Hollywood Police Department.

