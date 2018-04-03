Hollywood begins to remove Confederate names from street signs

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - The City of Hollywood has begun to remove the names of Confederate generals from street signs in the area.

Crews began removing the signs for the streets named after Robert E. Lee, Nathan Bedford Forrest and John Bell Hood.

All three were Generals for the Confederacy and Forrest was also the first grand wizard of the Ku Klux Klan.

The new street names are Freedom, Hope and Liberty. Mayor Josh Levy said the new signs display a message that is “a lot better than the message the prior names were sending.”

According to the Sun Sentinel, about half the signs have been removed, and the rest should be removed by the end of April.

