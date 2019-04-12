Hollywood Beach lifeguard stand catches fire

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hollywood Beach lifeguard stand has been left a charred ruin after it somehow caught fire.

Hollywood Fire Rescue units responded to the scene where flames could be seen pouring out of the Virginia Street lifeguard tower, at around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found the lifeguard stand engulfed by flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

