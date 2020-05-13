Hollywood Beach Broadwalk reopens as county leaders discuss potentially reopen on Monday

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Many South Florida residents took advantage of the first day Hollywood Beach’s Broadwalk reopened.

The popular spot reopened on a limited basis at 6 a.m. Monday.

“Everybody loves coming here because of the beach and the weather and the wind,” said Aventura resident Silvia Bertoia. “It’s excellent!”

City officials said the Broadwalk will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

“I’ve been coming here for the longest time,” said Aventura resident Else Izquerdo. “It was closed, awful.”

Those who visit the area will have to continue following social distancing protocols.

Hollywood Beach Police officers, beach patrol and park rangers are on scene to enforce the guidelines.

The reopening comes one day after Mayor Dale Holness and members of the Broward County Commission held a virtual workshop where they discussed the plan to enter into phase 1.

“We’re looking to open barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, retail, restaurants,” said Holness.

Under the proposed plan, restaurants in the county would be allowed to open up at 25% indoor capacity, while outdoor guests would be required to sit 6 feet apart.

Restaurant staff along Las Olas Boulevard in downtown Fort Lauderdale remain hard at work ensuring the businesses comply with safety guidelines.

“Every 10 feet we have a sanitizer station, in and out, hand sanitizers everywhere,” said Paul Greenberg, the owner of American Social. “We’re going to have our staff in masks and gloves. Our staff at the back of the house, same thing: masks, gloves.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.