HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Federal authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who, they said, robbed a bank in Hollywood.

The FBI released surveillance images of the subject in the robbery, which took place at the Wells Fargo branch on Taft Street and North 66th Avenue, Saturday, at around 10 a.m.

Agents said the robber implied he had a weapon and demanded money from a teller. There were customers inside the bank at the time, but no one was hurt.

The subject fled the scene in an older model white van with an undisclosed sum of cash.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

