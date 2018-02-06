Hollywood armed bank robber caught on camera

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are searching for a thief who, they said, robbed a bank at gunpoint in Hollywood, Tuesday.

A man wearing sunglasses and a hood approached a teller and pulled out a gun as he demanded cash, at around 1:15 p.m.

The FBI has released photos from the robbery, which happened at the Chase Bank branch located near Sheridan Street and 56th Avenue.

There were customers in the bank at the time of the robbery, officials said.

No injuries were reported.

The amount of money taken from the bank, if any, has not been released at this time.

If you have any information on this bank robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

