VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Holly Hill police say they were forced to fire on an armed man after his parents called 911 reporting their son was suffering a violent episode.

Michael Edminson, 40-years-old, told 911 dispatchers on Tuesday afternoon that voices in his head were telling him to kill people.

“Do you have any weapons on you?” said a 911 operator.

“No, I have a steak knife in my hand,”said Edminson.

The conversation between Edminson and the operator continued in which he stated that he had intentions to kill a woman.

“A steak knife. Okay. Can you put that away?” said the operator.

“I don’t want to, I’m going to kill you with it. I’m going to go do it right now,” he said.

“You’re gonna do what?” said the operator.

“Go Stab Her,” he replied.

A woman in the back ground was heard saying “What the hell. Go.” and screaming.

Body camera video showing Holly Hill police arriving as Edminson attacks a woman in the street. In the video Edminson is seen running towards the officer with a knife in his hand.The officer ordered Edminson to drop the knife and when he didn’t, the officer fired his gun. Edminson gets up and the officer fires again.

“That person comes at him with a knife and he’s got to make a decision, and that decision is he’s got to save him and he’s got to save her,” said Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County.

“He came at my wife with a knife,” a man is heard saying.

While it was a Holly Hill police officer who pulled the trigger, but the Volusia County Sherriff’s Office have been helping the Holly Hill Police Department.

“You can’t fault him. He did what the policy said. He was well within the confines of the law to do what he did,” said Chitwood.

Edminson’s parents had warned police before about his history of mental illness and violence. Six months ago, he told Daytona Beach police voices were telling him to stab people.

He wound up getting arrested for “aggressively charging” at officers, trying to bite them, and spitting on an officer’s face once they had him in cuffs. He was just released from jail a week ago.

“My son is schizophrenic and he’s very violent. I just want to warn the policeman,” said Edminson’s mother during a 911 call.

The officer who pulled the trigger is on paid administrative leave as is standard procedure for these situations.

