Holiday Park begins distribution of vaccines in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A new vaccination site has begun distributing doses of the vaccine in Fort Lauderdale.

Residents 65 and older lined up at Holiday Park, 1150 G. Harold Martin Dr., on Friday.

Officers had to close the site to prevent traffic from backing up on U.S. 1 and are intermittently letting cars into the park.

The site was initially used for COVID-19 testing but has since transformed to a vaccination site.

7SkyForce hovered over the public park just after 9 a.m. where dozens of cars could be seen in lines wrapped all around the park.

Some people said they were grateful they made it in line before it was cut off.

“Very grateful,” one woman said. “I’m very impressed with their organization here, they handled it really well. We’ve been here since 7 in the morning. We got turned down. We waited, came back and we are so grateful to be here. Oh, my goodness.”

“I am feeling blessed to be here, I really am,” one woman said. “It took a lot to get here. I don’t live near here, but I’m thrilled to be here now.”

The vaccines are being distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.