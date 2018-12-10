Holiday Grinch steals Christmas decorations from SW Miami-Dade house

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Home surveillance video captured a man stealing Christmas displays from a Southwest Miami-Dade home.

The thief could be seen stopping in the middle of the street before he unplugged and stole a Mickey and Minnie Mouse Christmas display.

The burglary happened near Southwest 110th Street and 69th Drive on Saturday.

The homeowner believes the same person also stole decorations from other homes in the area.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

