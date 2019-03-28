Hole left in Fort Lauderdale garage ceiling after tow truck nearly falls through floor above

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hole was left behind in a Fort Lauderdale parking garage after a tow truck almost fell through the floor above.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the garage in the area of Northeast 28th Street and Ocean Boulevard on Thursday morning to find the tow truck’s fire poking down from the second level.

The flatbed tow truck’s front wheel fell through the floor of the two-story garage, leaving the hole seen in pictures taken by fire rescue.

Investigators believe there was no danger of structural damage to the garage.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.