Hit-and-run victim speaks out as police search for driver

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is recovering after a car struck him as he rode his bike in Miami.

Wilhelm Martinez was crossing the street along Northwest 11th Street and 32nd Place when a car drove straight into him, Wednesday afternoon.

Surveillance video from a nearby business captured the hit-and-run in its entirety. A white car could be seen mowing down the 24-year-old, slowing down and then driving off.

“She was driving like she was racing somebody,” Martinez said. “She told me I was all right. I was so scared that I couldn’t tell her what happened.”

After spending hours at the hospital, he is speaking exclusively with 7News about his experience.

“I got so scared. I was shaking,” he said. “I was shaking really badly.”

Scrapes and bruises are visible on the left side of Martinez’s face and shoulder.

“It really hurts,” he said.

Adding insult to the traumatizing crash, the suspect could be seen on the video returning to the scene before taking off once again. This time she headed in the opposite direction.

His older sister was also left traumatized after watching the surveillance video and reliving what her brother went through.

“My brother,” Yuniamis Martinez said. “What had happened to my brother? My brother is my life.”

Wilhelm, who suffers from epilepsy, already had problems with his mobility. His family is now making a painful plea to the woman behind the wheel, hoping she does the right thing and turns herself in.

“Why you driving so fast? What’s the hurry?” Wilhelm said.

If you have any information on this hit and run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

