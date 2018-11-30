Hit-and-run suspect arrested days after multi-vehicle crash

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man accused of fleeing the scene of a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

FHP said 40-year-old Yunier Rojas Sevillano was charged with leaving the scene of a crash after, they said, he was involved in a multi-vehicle crash that included four cars in the area of Okeechobee Road and Northwest 118th Avenue, Tuesday night.

One victim struck said he helped Sevillano after he crashed into him. Instead of thanking him for his help, however, Sevillano fled the scene, according to the victim.

The victim, however, took a picture of Sevillano as he walked away from the scene.

According to the FHP, Sevillano’s dark-colored Infiniti SUV slammed into a white Toyota SUV, causing a chain-reaction crash. A red Ford sedan and a white van were the other two vehicles involved.

Two people were transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the van was able to snap a picture allegedly showing Sevillano walking away from the scene. Troopers said the photo helped them catch the suspect.

7News exclusively captured Sevillano being taken into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

His bond was set at $5,000.

