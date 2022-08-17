DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A fatal crash took the life of an infant on a South Florida highway.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, a black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped in a travel lane with its lights off when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it, just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said the driver was a 37-year-old woman with a man and a little girl in the backseat.

This led the vehicles to spin out of control.

Officials said the driver of the SUV left the scene on foot, holding an infant.

Police identified the person who left the scene as a black man between 20 to 25 years old, standing approximately five feet, five inches tall.

The two people from the Volkswagen were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries. The child traveling with those people was found dead on the scene.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike were shut down near Griffin Road due to that deadly crash but have since been reopened.

Police are asking the public to call with any information on the man that left the crash site.

The incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

