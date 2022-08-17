DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash on the Florida Turnpike in Davie took the life of a boy after, authorities said, a vehicle crashed into a disabled car.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the victims’ black 2015 Volkswagen Sedan was stopped with its lights off in a northbound travel lane near Griffin Road when a blue 2018 Mercedes-Benz SUV crashed into it, just after 12:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Police said the driver was a 37-year-old woman with a man and a 6-year-old boy in the backseat.

The impact led the vehicles to spin out of control.

The two people from the Volkswagen were transported to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries. The child traveling with them was pronounced dead at the scene.

The child’s family identified him as Azir Louis-Jeune.

His aunt, Nakisha Louis-Jeune, described the boy as the life of the party.

“You would say he had an old soul, pretty much,” she said. “It was just like– he was a loving little boy, you know. He was small but big in spirit.”

Louis-Jeune told 7News that Azir was riding with his mother after having dropped off family when their car broke down near Griffin Road. She said the family didn’t even have enough time to get out of the car before they were struck from behind.

Officials said the driver of the SUV left the scene on foot, holding an infant.

“It’s disgusting and a grievous thing to do. You hit someone, even if it’s an accident, you should stop,” said Louis-Jeune, “but to keep going, you claim that you want to take your baby to the hospital, but you left my brother’s baby dead, my sister’s baby dead.”

Now Azir’s family, who had just finished celebrating his sixth birthday this past weekend, is mourning a life that was taken too soon.

“You know, he’s going to forever live on,” said Louis-Jeune. “It’s kind of hard to go on without him, ’cause we feel like someone just robbed us of Azir, robbed his parents of Azir.”

Police identified the person who left the scene as a Black man between 20 and 25 years old, standing approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

“I’m just praying somebody comes forward,” said Louis-Jeune. “I really hope that somebody speak forward, turn themselves in.”

Police are asking the public to call with any information on the man that left the crash site.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.