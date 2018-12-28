Hit-and-run leaves woman in critical condition at JMH

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and left for dead near a library in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police are investigating the horrifying hit that put a woman, who was walking in the area of Southwest 280th Street and 148th Avenue, in the hospital early Friday morning.

Officials said the motorist driving an older model Chevy SUV with dark tinted windows hit the victim near Naranja Branch Library and then fled.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

Police said the car has front-end damage and a missing driver-side mirror after knocking down a tree in the area.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

