Hit-and-run leaves Pembroke Pines woman pinned between 2 cars

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman who was the victim of a hit-and-run crash in Pembroke Pines is speaking about the incident that put her and her family on the path of danger and left her pinned between two cars.

Octavia Tirado said she and her family were hanging out in the front yard of their home along the 300 block of Southwest 64th Way, when a car zoomed down the street at a high rate of speed, at around 6:40 p.m., Friday.

“There were two teenagers, and the driver was going at 80 miles [per hour],” she said. “This is a residential zone. They were probably supposed to be going 25 or 30, the speed limit, but they weren’t.”

Tirado said she remembers the thoughts that went through her mind just before impact.

“The way that he was coming straight to the car, I was like, ‘Oh, my God,'” she said. “It’s crazy.”

The victim said the driver lost control and careened into parked cars.

“I just tell him, ‘No, no, no, no,’ and he just hit me,” she said.

Her husband grabbed their child and pulled him to safety the last second.

Tirado ended up pinned between two parked cars.

“At that moment, when he hit me, he reversed back. My husband said, ‘Hey, hey! Look what you’re doing!'” she said. “And he just took off.”

A neighbor’s surveillance camera captured the speeding car. Tirado hopes the footage is enough to make an arrest.

“Please come forward. You just don’t hit somebody and flee from the scene,” she said. “How would they feel if it had been their mother or their sister or their family member? So please come forward.”

Rescue crews took the victim to an area hospital. She has since been released and is back home, though in some pain.

Police continue to search for the driver behind this hit-and-run. Tirado believes the speeding car was a gray, four-door Nissan Sentra that suffered front-end damage.

If you have any information on the driver’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

