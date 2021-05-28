NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police and fire rescue personnel have responded to a hit-and-run crash in North Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash along Northwest 167th Street and Second Avenue at around 11:45 a.m., Friday.

Police confirmed the crash is being investigated as a hit-and-run and established a perimeter.

7SkyForce hovered over the crash site where a white sedan and a dark-colored SUV could be seen stopped in the middle of the intersection. Another white sedan could be seen in front of the other two vehicles.

Three people reportedly got out of the SUV and fled the scene on foot, with one of them carrying an assault rifle, officials said.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.