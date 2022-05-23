NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A hit-and-run incident left one person dead on the scene after a vehicle failed to stop and call for help.

The pedestrian was crossing Biscayne Boulevard at the intersection of Northeast 114th Street when he was struck by a dark Volkswagen just before 5:30 a.m., Monday.

7 SkyForce showed the street closed off for hours as police rerouted traffic and investigated the scene.

Officials have not released the name of the person who died.

