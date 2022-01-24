MIAMI (WSVN) - Two women were transported to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash in Miami, but one of them would not make it.

The surviving victim remains in critical condition, Monday night.

City of Miami Police identified the deceased victim as 63-year-old Mayra Sanchez, who was the driver of a red sedan that was hit by a white Range Rover.

Miami Police units responded to a call referencing a hit-and-run in the area of Northwest 11th Avenue and Third Street, just before noon, Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of the Range Rover was traveling southbound when it failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection, ultimately colliding into Sanchez, who was traveling eastbound.

Three men are said to have exited the white SUV and fled on foot.

The accident remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.