Hit-and-run driver who allegedly injured man at Miami bus stop appears in court

MIAMI (WSVN) - A man accused of hitting a man at a Miami bus stop and fleeing the scene appeared in bond court on Thursday.

Rodrigo Delatorre, 36, was arrested the day prior after he allegedly hit a 63-year-old man at a bus bench in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 58th Street.

City of Miami Fire Rescue crews transported the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with a broken pelvis and an injury to his liver.

Police later arrested Delatorre a couple of blocks away from the crash scene.

According to the arrest report, he told officers he was reaching for his phone that had fallen before he felt his car hit the street curb and something else.

Delatorre said he looked around but only saw trees, so he made his way to a nearby parking lot to check out the damage to his car.

Investigators said his car had damage matching evidence left behind at the scene.

They also found over 100 used nitrous oxide whippet cartridges inside of his vehicle.

Delatorre faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injuries.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond. He has been ordered to house arrest and issued a no drive order.

