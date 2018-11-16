Hit-and-run driver strikes bench, several people waiting for bus in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A person driving a Prius crashed into a bus bench, hitting several people before fleeing in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Police responded to the scene of the hit-and-run at 77th Avenue and Kendall Drive near Dadeland Mall, Friday afternoon.

7Skyforce was over the scene where a silver Prius could be seen with the driver’s side door open and a collapsed bus bench.

Officials said the mother of the driver told the police that her son took her Prius without permission from the area of Bird Road and 82nd Avenue.

According to officials, when the driver realized he was being followed by police, he crashed into the bus bench at around 4 p.m.

The driver also allegedly crashed into another vehicle along Bird Road prior to hitting the bench.

A red car with scratches on the side is one of the vehicles struck by the hit-and-run driver on Bird Road and 82nd Avenue.

Another vehicle that has been placed on a tow truck was also near the scene. It is unclear if it’s related to this incident.

Officials said he exited off of the Palmetto Expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade before the bus bench crash.

After the collision, the driver fled the scene on foot and ran into a nearby complex called Kings Creek.

That driver is now in police custody and is being transported to the hospital for his rib injuries.

At least one other person was injured and has been transported to the hospital.

Two westbound lanes have been closed off as of Friday evening.

