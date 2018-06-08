Hit-and-run driver slams into Northwest Miami-Dade home, no injuries

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the man who, they said, crashed into the garage of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade and then ran away from the scene, Friday afternoon.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash on the corner of Northwest 12th Avenue and 100th Street, just after 4:15 p.m.

Officials said a Nissan Altima veered off the road, barreled through a fence and slammed into the garage.

Yosheika Jean, the woman who lives at the house, said her three sons were home at the time, and one of them called her when they heard the crash.

“He had let me know that he heard a loud boom,” she said, “so he came out the door to see, and it was a car in my garage.”

According to neighbors, the man driving the sedan jumped out, grabbed a few items and fled on foot, abandoning the car at the scene.

Police arrived at the scene shortly after.

Jean said she rushed home as quickly as she could.

“Oh, baby, I almost panicked. Probably almost hit about five or six cars because I wanted to rush home to make sure that my kids were all right,” she said. “As long as my kids are all right, I’m all right.”

7News cameras captured the white Altima on a flatbed tow truck at the scene.

Jean said her garage sustained extensive damage.

“All my stuff is damaged inside the garage. Everything, ” she said. “I had it set up as a studio for my kids. Everything is gone, everything.”

Police said the driver is in his early 20s and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black and white shirt and blue jean shorts.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.