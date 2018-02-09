Hit-and-run driver kills 2 along SR-836

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver behind the wheel of a deadly hit-and-run is on the loose.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating this hit-and-run after two people were struck along State Road 836, around 5 a.m. on Friday.

According to FHP troopers, the two victims exited their pickup truck on the SR-836 eastbound ramp after they were hit by a driver who lost control. That’s when, officials said, the duo were hit by a car.

The driver abandoned the vehicle and took off running.

The two victims, identified as 34-year-old Cesar Cepeda and 57-year-old Jose Cepeda Luna, both died on the scene.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

