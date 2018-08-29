Hit-and-run driver arrested after crashing into Miramar police cruiser

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver is behind bars after being involved in a hit-and-run collision with a police cruiser.

Police said 26-year-old Anthony Ganie got into a crash in Miramar and fled the scene along Southwest 62nd Avenue 38th Street, just after 3 a.m., Tuesday.

He wound up crashing into a Miramar police cruiser along Southwest 62nd Avenue and 17th Street.

The officer suffered a broken leg.

Ganie was taken into custody and charged for driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident and resisting arrest.

